Sensex, Nifty end volatile session in green, Nifty Pharma and IT index shine, Indigo gains over 2%

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the volatile session in the green, aided by relief in energy costs. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 286.98 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 77,656.09. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 77,666.39 and a low of 77,125.91, gyrating 540.48 points. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty ended the session higher with a gain of 115.50 points at 24,334.55. The broader market ended the session green. While the BSE MidCap Select Index gained 120.44 points or 0.64 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index ended almost flat and fell 1.82 points or 0.02 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT were major gainers, up 0.85 per cent and 0.57 per cent, respectively. On the other hand, Nifty Metal fell by 0.07 per cent.

"Indian equity benchmarks staged a sharp late-session recovery on Tuesday as expiry-day positioning and rollover activity gave way to strong buying in the closing auction window. The Nifty, which had fallen to an intraday low of 24,115, reversed course in the final hour to close at 24,334, up 115 points, or 0.48%, marking its first convincingly strong close since the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) was introduced on August 3. Short covering around the expiry, coupled with late buying in index heavyweights, drove the rebound, while banking stocks recovered a large part of their early losses after remaining under pressure over the previous two sessions," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst firm.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Indigo, Adani Ports, Infosys, Trent, and Titan were the major gainers, with Indigo gaining 2.05 per cent today. On the flip side, Eternal, HCL Tech, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank were among the laggards. Trent shares fell 0.85 per cent today.

Today, shares of 24 out of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 6 closed in the red. Meanwhile, 34 of 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, while the other 16 closed in the red.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)