Smallcap software stock in focus as board to consider fundraising proposal soon: Details

Mumbai:

Shares of software firm Blue Cloud Softech Solutions will be in focus when the market opens next as the company has informed exchanges that its board will soon meet to consider fundraising options and to discuss possible acquisitions both in India and internationally. As per the information shared, the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2025.

“Raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares/convertible warrants including but not limited to through preferential issue and/ or Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/ or any other methods on private placement basis, through one or more permissible modes or issue of securities in any combination thereof etc. subject to regulatory approvals, as may be required,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The company said that the board may also consider holding an extraordinary general meeting or a postal ballot to obtain the shareholders' approval for the previously mentioned proposal, if necessary.

Meanwhile, the company recently won a contract of $3.20 million for offering its US client the comprehensive health maintenance service called Blu Health. This offers a Select Client Implementation Service in the US which is expected to bring in unprecedented levels of revenue for Sofcloud.

Earlier, the company had split the face value of its equity shares in January, 2025. The stock split had taken effect in the ratio of 1:1, meaning each stock of Rs 2 face value was split into shares of Re 1 each.

