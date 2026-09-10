Jewellery stock to be in focus as company clears debt to one more bank, eyes complete debt-free status

Shares of Delhi-based jewellery company PC Jeweller will be on investors' radar as the company has informed exchanges that it has fully cleared and repaid its outstanding debt to one more bank. With this, the firm has settled all liabilities across 11 out of 14 consortium banks, executing each repayment ahead of its scheduled due dates. According to the company, it is eyeing complete debt-free status in September.

"The company has discharged more than 96 per cent of the outstanding debt of the remaining 3 banks as well. The company remains firmly on track to discharge the remaining less than 4 per cent of the outstanding debt of the remaining 3 banks and achieve a debt-free status in the current month itself," the filing reads

Share price today

The stock ended the trading session in the red at Rs 13.79, down Rs 0.09, or 0.65 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 13.88 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 13,390.83 crore. During the day, the stock touched the intraday high of Rs 14.35 and an intraday low of Rs 13.70.

The stock's 52-week high is Rs 15.38, touched on August 17, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 7.45, hit on March 30, 2026.

The stock underperformed the sector by 0.35 per cent and, based on 2 per cent of the five-day average traded value, the stock was liquid enough for a trade size of Rs 29.85 crore.

Technically, the stock traded higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Relative strength index

Meanwhile, the BSE placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework during today's trading session.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 82.46. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Q1 profit rises 37%

The company posted a 37 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 221.88 crore for the quarter ended June on better revenue. Its net profit stood at Rs 161.93 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 879.27 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 807.88 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

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