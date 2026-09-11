NSE IPO GMP today, price band, lot size, allotment date, listing date and other details you need to know

The much-awaited initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is finally here as the exchange has officially announced the price band, subscription dates and other details. This comes nearly a decade after its plans to go public were stalled. The IPO will comprise an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, down from the 14.9 crore shares planned earlier. As a result, the overall issue size has come down from the initial estimate of around Rs 30,000 crore.

NSE IPO indicative price band

The indicative price band for the IPO of the country's largest stock exchange is Rs 1,700-1,785 per share, and the IPO size is estimated at around Rs 21,494-22,567 crore, falling short of becoming India's largest-ever public offering, sources said.

Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870 crore IPO currently holds the record for the country's largest public issue.

NSE IPO subscription dates

The public issue will open for investors on September 17, 2026. The three-day subscription window will close on September 21, 2026. For anchor investors, the issue will open a day earlier, i.e. on September 16, 2026.

NSE IPO lot size

If you're considering investing, note that the lot size is 8 equity shares. At the upper end of the price band, the minimum bid amount is Rs 14,820 for retail investors. High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) can apply for a minimum of 120 equity shares.

NSE IPO allotment, listing date

The allotment process is expected to be finalised on September 22, 2026. Following this, the shares will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on September 24, 2026.

NSE IPO GMP today

According to Investorgain, the NSE IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 191 today, implying a potential 10.70 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 1,976.

NSE IPO coming after a delay of 10 years

NSE initially filed a prospectus for an initial public offering in December 2016. At that time, it aimed to raise about Rs 10,000 crore. However, SEBI placed the IPO on hold for an extended period for various regulatory reasons, including the co-location dispute. The company resubmitted the draft to SEBI in June 2026, and SEBI approved it in September.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)