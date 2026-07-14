Sensex drops 344 points, Nifty below 24,100 amid weak global cues, India VIX remains above 13

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session on a weak note on July 14, 2026, amid weak global cues as the continuing exchange of military strikes between the United States and Iran rattled investor sentiment. While the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 344.06 points or 0.44 per cent to start the session at 77,272.34, the Nifty shed 143 points to open at 24,068. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,616.40 and the Nifty 50 at 24,211. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was down by 122.69 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index fell 29.34 points or 0.33 per cent, to trade in the red at 8,743.94.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Infosys, NTPC and Bharti Airtel were the gainers, with Tata Steel leading the pack by gaining nearly 0.75 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, HCL Tech, Indigo, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, and M&M were among the losers, with HCL Tech the top loser, down over 2.67 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,587 stocks declining against 718 stocks advancing on the NSE. 145 stocks remained unchanged. India VIX remains at around 13.65, reflecting relatively high volatility.

"Overall, the technical setup points to a sideways bias for the session, with a weak opening indication from Gift Nifty amid negative global cues. The strong intraday recovery in the previous session keeps the broader structure resilient, but the index needs a decisive move outside the 23,900–24,250 range to establish clear directional momentum. Traders are advised to track crude oil prices and geopolitical developments closely, as these remain the key swing factors for the session," said Sachin Gupta, VP – Research, Technical Research, at Choice Broking Private Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start today as it opened with a drop of 153 points at 24,065, compared to the previous close of 24,218. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 3,062.27 crore on July 13, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth Rs 2,171.70 crore.



Asian Markets Today

Asian shares declined on Tuesday as oil hit a one-month high after the United States and Iran each said the Strait of Hormuz is under its control. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 426.73 points or 0.63 per cent at 66,816 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 121.72 points or 0.51 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red, down 207.51 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was in the red with a drop of 25.87 points or 0.66 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)