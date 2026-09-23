Defence stock in focus as company submits revised shareholding details to exchanges, check details

Shares of Hyderabad-based defence and aerospace technology company Apollo Micro Systems are in focus after the company submitted revised disclosures and an updated shareholding pattern to stock exchanges in response to observations raised by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on its proposed preferential issue. The company had earlier announced a major preferential issue comprising 2.28 crore equity shares and 5.69 crore convertible equity warrants.

The company said it has incorporated the necessary clarifications and filed the updated pre- and post-issue shareholding details of all proposed allottees.

Share price today

The stock began the trading session at Rs 408.10, up from the previous close of Rs 407.65 on the BSE. It gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 412.65, representing a gain of Rs 5 or 1.22 per cent. However, the stock saw profit booking at higher levels and fell to the intraday low of Rs 403.55, down Rs 4.1 or 1 per cent from the previous close.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 406.30, down Rs 1.35, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 15,098.09 crore.

The stock underperformed the sector by 0.37 per cent and fell after two consecutive days of gains. Technically, it trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered returns of 3,326.57 per cent in five years and 650.74 per cent in three years. Year to date, the stock has gained 46.66 per cent, compared with a 12.20 per cent drop in the benchmark index.

FY26 Revenue surged to Rs 904 crore

The company's revenue surged to Rs 904 crore, up 61 per cent YoY from Rs 562 crore in FY25. Q4FY26 revenue of the company stood at Rs 293 crore, the highest ever quarterly revenue, up 81 per cent YoY.

It posted a net profit of Rs 38 crore for Q4FY26, compared with Rs 14 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue surged 81 per cent year-on-year to Rs 293.2 crore from Rs 161.8 crore a year earlier.

EBITDA rose 87 per cent to Rs 67.5 crore compared with Rs 36 crore in the year-ago period, while EBITDA margin improved marginally to 23 per cent from 22.3 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)