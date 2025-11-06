Second interim dividend soon! Quant Mutual Fund-owned realty stock to be in focus - Check details The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 262.80, hit on December 30, 2025, and the 52-week low is Rs 135.10. During the day, it hit a high of Rs 145.19 and a low of Rs 136.15.

Shares of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm Man Infraconstruction are expected to be in focus as the board of directors of the company is expected to consider and approve its quarterly results along with the second interim dividend for FY26. The company, backed by Quant Mutual Fund, announced that its board of directors will meet on November 12, 2025. "To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025," Man Infra said in a filing.

The stock started the session in the red at Rs 144.10 against the previous close of Rs 144.80 on the BSE. The scrip surged to touch the high of Rs 145.20 but later dipped to hit an intraday low of Rs 136.40, a dip of 5.66 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 136.80. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 5,526.19 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 144.50 against the previous close of Rs 144.79. During the day, it hit a high of Rs 145.19 and a low of Rs 136.15. Stock has been losing for the last three days and has fallen 8.26 per cent in the period.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 262.80, hit on December 30, 2025, and the 52-week low is Rs 135.10.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Thursday, tracking a rally in global markets and buying in blue-chip stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 376.89 points to 83,836.04 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 81.5 points to 25,679.15.

From the Sensex firms, Asian Paints jumped over 4.50 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Adani Ports, Trent and Larsen & Toubro were also among the gainers. However, Power Grid, Eternal, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

