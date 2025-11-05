Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. From IRCTC to NTPC, these PSU companies to pay dividends soon, check record date, amount and other details

From IRCTC to NTPC, these PSU companies to pay dividends soon, check record date, amount and other details

PSU Dividend Stocks: Several PSUs offer consistent and often high dividend payouts to investors, making them a steady income stream.

PSU dividend stocks in focus
PSU dividend stocks in focus Image Source : Freepik/Canva
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Investors always seek a stable income, which is why dividends offered by public sector undertakings (PSUs) are important to them. Several PSUs offer consistent and often high dividend payouts to investors, making them a steady income stream. Moreover, as PSUs are government-owned entities, they offer better stability and safety. These companies announce dividends on regular intervals as consistent and growing dividends indicate that they have reliable cash flow.

Several prominent PSUs have announced dividends along with their quarterly earning for the July-September quarter. Some of these companies are NTPC, BPCL and HPCL. 

PSU stocks that are set to trade ex-dividend soon

Stock name Record date Dividend
NTPC November 7, 2025 Rs 2.75 per share
HPCL November 6, 2025 Rs 5 per share
BPCL November 7, 2025 Rs 7.5 per share
Power Grid Corporation November 10, 2025 To be announced
Garden Reach Shipbuilders November 11, 2025 To be announced
ONGC November 14, 2025 To be announced
IRCTC November 21, 2025 To be announced
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Irctc Dividend Psu
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\