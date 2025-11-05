From IRCTC to NTPC, these PSU companies to pay dividends soon, check record date, amount and other details PSU Dividend Stocks: Several PSUs offer consistent and often high dividend payouts to investors, making them a steady income stream.

Mumbai:

Investors always seek a stable income, which is why dividends offered by public sector undertakings (PSUs) are important to them. Several PSUs offer consistent and often high dividend payouts to investors, making them a steady income stream. Moreover, as PSUs are government-owned entities, they offer better stability and safety. These companies announce dividends on regular intervals as consistent and growing dividends indicate that they have reliable cash flow.

Several prominent PSUs have announced dividends along with their quarterly earning for the July-September quarter. Some of these companies are NTPC, BPCL and HPCL.

PSU stocks that are set to trade ex-dividend soon