Big relief for air travellers! You may soon be allowed free cancellation within 48 hours of booking

Cancelling a flight ticket due to a change in plans is always challenging, as it usually results in a cost to the traveller. However, this could soon be a thing of the past, as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has proposed a significant reform that would enable passengers to cancel or reschedule flight tickets free of charge within 48 hours of booking. Besides, the aviation watchdog has proposed that in case of purchase of a ticket through a travel agent/portal, the "onus of refund shall lie with the airlines as agents are their appointed representatives".

Refund within 21 days

As per the changes suggested in the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) regarding the refund of air tickets, airlines shall ensure that the refund process is completed within 21 working days.

An "airline shall not levy any additional charge for correction in name of the same person when the passenger points out the error within 24 hours of making the booking, when ticket is booked directly through airline website," as per the draft CAR.

According to the DGCA, an airline shall provide a 'Look-in option' for a period of 48 hours after booking a ticket.

"During this period, passengers can cancel or amend the ticket without any additional charges, except for the normal prevailing fare for the revised flight for which the ticket is sought to be amended," it said.

To be not applicable on these flights

Furthermore, it stated that this facility will not be available for flights departing within 5 days for domestic flights and 15 days for international flights from the booking date when the ticket is booked directly through the airline's website.

"Beyond 48 hours of initial booking time, this option is not available and the passenger has to pay the relevant cancellation fees for amendment," the draft CAR said.

Another proposal is that airlines may refund tickets or provide a credit shell in cases of passenger cancellations due to a medical emergency.

The DGCA has sought comments from stakeholders on the draft CAR till November 30.

