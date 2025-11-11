SBI Life-owned NBFC reports quarterly results, AUM grows 20% YoY, check share price According to Trendlyne's latest shareholding pattern, SBI Life Insurance holds a 6.83 per cent stake, or 62,114,267 equity shares, in the company as of September 2025.

Mumbai:

SBI Life-owned NBFC (non-banking financial company) Paisalo Digital has reported its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025 and has reported significant growth. According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company's Assets Under Management (AUM) grew 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 54,494 million. It was Rs 45,352 million in the same quarter a year ago. The company's net profit has increased by 3.25 per cent to Rs 51.54 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 49.92 crore in the same quarter of September 2024.

Although the company's operating profit margin declined from 77.80 per cent to 75.42 per cent, other profit figures improved. PBDT (Profit Before Depreciation and Tax) increased by 4 per cent to Rs 71.18 crore, and PBT (Profit Before Tax) increased by 3 per cent to Rs 69 crore.

Shareholding Pattern

According to Trendlyne's latest shareholding pattern, SBI Life Insurance holds a 6.83 per cent stake, or 62,114,267 equity shares, in the company as of September 2025.

Earlier, the NBFC said it has serviced over 59 lakh customers by initiating transactions worth more than Rs 3,400 crore.

This has been achieved within two years with its strong network of business correspondents’ collaborations with prominent banking partners, including State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of India, Paisalo Digital said in a statement.

Share Price Today

The stock opened in green today at Rs 36.87 against the previous close of Rs 36.27. However, it dipped amid profit booking and touched a low of Rs 33.06. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 33.14, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,986.91 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 63.52 and a 52-week low of Rs 29.40. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 57.16 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 24.69 per cent in three years and 13 per cent in two years.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)