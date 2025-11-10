MMRDA unveils ambitious 70 km tunnel network to bring ‘Mumbai In Minutes’ vision to life: Details The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has started to work on the detailed project report (DPR) for the integrated tunnel road network.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government is slated to give a huge boost to the infrastructure in the state as it is going to work on an underground tunnel network running across 70 km. The upcoming project will come as the third mode of urban transport in India’s financial capital. Running a total distance of 70 km, the underground corridor will connect the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the Mumbai Coastal Road, and the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), as well as the upcoming High-Speed Rail Station (bullet train).

Relief to Mumbaikars from traffic congestion

The upcoming project is aimed at giving relief to Mumbaikars from traffic congestion on the SV Road and the Western Express Highway (WEH). It will be helpful in saving time as well as in reclaiming urban land for the public.

In a significant development towards giving a huge push to urban transport, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has started to work on the detailed project report (DPR) for the integrated tunnel road network.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the project comes as a “major leap” in the city’s evolution as a global city, adding, “Mumbai’s growth depends on efficient mobility. The proposed tunnel network will integrate roads, metro lines, coastal corridors, and now an underground grid—ensuring faster, safer, and smoother travel for Mumbaikars.”

Appointment of consultant approved

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also the MMRDA chairman, approved the appointment of a consultant to conduct the techno-economic feasibility study and DPR preparation on September 30. While the tender process was floated in October, the bids are scheduled to open on November 17.

In his statement, Shinde said, “This tunnel network gives Mumbai a new dimension of travel—the third mode beneath the surface. It reflects a move toward multi-layered, future-ready infrastructure where the ‘Mumbai in Minutes’ vision becomes reality.”

The integrated tunnel road network will ensure smoother traffic movement in India’s financial capital as the city is set to become a hub of global financial activities and innovation.

