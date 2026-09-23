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NSE IPO listing date, latest grey market premium, subscription status and all you need to know

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Published: ,Updated:

NSE IPO listing date is September 24, 2026. This means NSE shares will debut on the BSE on that day. The IPO comprises an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

NSE IPO listing date on BSE.
NSE IPO listing date on BSE. Image Source : India TV

The Rs 22,569-crore initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will debut on Dalal Street on Thursday, September 24, 2026. This is India's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024. The public issue of India's largest stock exchange received nearly 6 times subscription on the final day on Monday, led by strong demand from institutional buyers. According to data available on the BSE, the NSE IPO received bids for 50.58 crore (50,58,11,384) shares against 8.86 crore (8,86,42,911) shares on offer, for a 5.71-times subscription. 

NSE IPO listing date on BSE 

NSE IPO listing date is September 24, 2026. This means NSE shares will debut on the BSE on that day. The IPO comprises an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

Rs 6,746 crore from anchor investors

Earlier, the NSE raised Rs 6,746 crore from anchor investors, including state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Goldman Sachs and Fidelity.

The IPO comprises an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders. Since the offering is entirely an OFS, the proceeds from the share sale will accrue to existing shareholders, not the NSE.

The exchange has fixed a price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 per equity share for the IPO. At the upper end, it will command a valuation of up to Rs 4.42 lakh crore.

NSE IPO Key Highlights 

Issue Highlights Key Details
Issue Open September 17, 2026
Issue Close September 21, 2026
Issue Price Rs 1700 - Rs 1785 per share
Market Cap. Rs 4,20,750 Cr - Rs 4,41,788 Cr
Total Issue Size Rs 22,562 Cr
Of which  
Offer For Sale Rs 22,562 Cr
Face Value Rs 1 per share
Market Lot 8 Equity Shares
Employee Discount Rs 170 per share
Issue Type Book building IPO

 

NSE IPO GMP Today 

According to Investorgain, NSE's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 42. With an upper price band of Rs 1,785, the company's shares are expected to list around Rs 1,828, reflecting a grey market premium of 2.41 per cent.

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SS Retail, Jindal Supreme make strong debut on NSE, BSE; shares of Hero Motors list at 2% discount

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)

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