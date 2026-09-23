NSE IPO listing date, latest grey market premium, subscription status and all you need to know

The Rs 22,569-crore initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will debut on Dalal Street on Thursday, September 24, 2026. This is India's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024. The public issue of India's largest stock exchange received nearly 6 times subscription on the final day on Monday, led by strong demand from institutional buyers. According to data available on the BSE, the NSE IPO received bids for 50.58 crore (50,58,11,384) shares against 8.86 crore (8,86,42,911) shares on offer, for a 5.71-times subscription.

NSE IPO listing date on BSE

NSE IPO listing date is September 24, 2026. This means NSE shares will debut on the BSE on that day. The IPO comprises an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

Rs 6,746 crore from anchor investors

Earlier, the NSE raised Rs 6,746 crore from anchor investors, including state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Goldman Sachs and Fidelity.

The IPO comprises an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders. Since the offering is entirely an OFS, the proceeds from the share sale will accrue to existing shareholders, not the NSE.

The exchange has fixed a price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 per equity share for the IPO. At the upper end, it will command a valuation of up to Rs 4.42 lakh crore.

NSE IPO Key Highlights