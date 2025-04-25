This pharma stock hits upper circuit even as market crash - Here's why Meanwhile, Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index, Tokyo's Nikkei 225, Shanghai SSE Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading in the positive territory.

Mumbai:

Shares of Sudharshan Pharma Industries hit a five per cent upper circuit on Friday, i.e. on April 25, 2025, even as the stock market gave up early gains to trade lower. The BSE benchmark traded 174.24 points lower at 79,627.19, and the Nifty quoted 94.35 points down at 24,152.35. Meanwhile, the stock hit the upper circuit of Rs 27.80 in the opening trade against the previous close of Rs 27.26.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 53.50 and the 52-week low is Rs 5.82. The scrip has given a multibagger return of 252 per cent in one year and 275 per cent in two years. However, it has corrected 39.31 per cent so far this year.

Quarter Results

The surge in the share price comes as the company has announced its quarterly results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

According to information shared with the exchanges, the company's standalone revenue grew by 20 per cent YoY. It has grown from Rs 232 crores in Q4FY24 to Rs 277 crores in Q4FY25. Also, there is an increase of 21.5 per cent QoQ revenue. (From Rs 228 crores in Q3FY25 to Rs 277 crores in Q4FY25.)

The Pharma company's net Profit grew by 50 per cent YoY from Rs 6.60 crores in Q4FY24 to Rs 10 crores in Q4FY25, but this includes an exponential income worth 1.65 crores obtained from the sale of an extended producer responsibility certificate.

Meanwhile, Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index, Tokyo's Nikkei 225, Shanghai SSE Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading in the positive territory.

US markets ended significantly higher on Thursday.

Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.74 per cent, S&P 500 surged 2.03 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.23 per cent.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 8,250.53 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.53 per cent to USD 66.90 a barrel.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)