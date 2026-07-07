Mphasis shares to trade ex-dividend for Rs 62 dividend, check ex-date and other details

Mumbai:

Shares of technology solutions provider Mphasis will be in focus during today's trading session as it is the last day to buy the stock to be eligible for the Rs 62 dividend. The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 62 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. However, this is subject to the shareholders' approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). According to the information shared with the exchanges, the board of directors have approved convening the 35th AGM on July 23, 2026. The record date for entitlement of final dividend, if approved by the shareholders, is Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

Mphasis Dividend Payment Date

In an exchange filing, the company said that, if declared at the ensuing AGM, the dividend will be paid within 30 days of the AGM.

Mphasis Dividend History

Prior to this final dividend, the company had announced a dividend of Rs 57, and July 9, 2025, was the ex-date to determine the eligibility of shareholders. In 2024, the company had announced a final dividend of Rs 55.

Mphasis Share Price

The stock ended the last trading session in the green at Rs 2,308, with a gain of Rs 10.15 or 0.44 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 44,053.36 crore. The stock started the trading session at Rs 2,331.60, representing a gain of Rs 33.75 or 1.46 per cent.

The stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 8.56 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock traded higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 200-day moving average.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 3,035.15 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,033.65.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 54.85. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a 309.80 per cent return over 10 years. However, it has corrected 12.20 per cent in two years and 21.05 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has dipped 18.33 per cent, compared with an 8.03 per cent dip in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)