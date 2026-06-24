LIC Dividend 2026: Last chance to buy this stock to be eligible for final dividend, check amount

Mumbai:

Sensex and Nifty closed in the red in the last trading session. Some initial buying interest in the indices briefly helped them trade in the green. However, the market witnessed sharp selling pressure thereafter. According to experts, the overall market bias has turned cautiously negative in the short term following today's sharp correction. Amid this volatility, investors are on the lookout for shares that can provide additional income. One such share is that of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). The state-owned company has announced a final dividend for its shareholders. To be eligible for this corporate action, investors must hold the shares in their demat accounts on or before the ex-date. Buying stocks post ex-date will not make investors eligible for a corporate action, as India currently operates on a T+1 settlement system.

LIC Dividend 2026 Amount

The insurance behemoth LIC has announced a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025-26. However, this is subject to approval by the corporation's members at the fifth AGM (annual general meeting) scheduled for July 27, 2026.

LIC Dividend 2026 Ex-Date, Record Date

The company has set June 25 as the ex-date and record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for this corporate action.

LIC Dividend 2026 Payment Date

According to the information shared with the exchanges, the final dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of approval by the members in the AGM, i.e. on or before August 25, 2026.

"Final Dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval by the Members in the AGM, i.e., on or before August 25, 2026, to the eligible members whose names appear in the Register of Members or Beneficial Owners of Depositories, i.e., National Securities Depository Limited (“NSDL”) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (“CDSL”) as on the Record Date, i.e., Thursday, June 25, 2026," the company said in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, the stock ended the last trading session in the red at Rs 404.35, down 0.43 per cent from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 5,57,042.55 crore.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)