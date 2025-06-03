MIC Electronics wins order from Indian Railway - Check order details and share price movement Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex index plunged 798.66 points or 0.98 per cent in the intraday trade, hitting a low of 80,575.09 during the day. The NSE Nifty50 fell 115.3 points to a day's low of 24,601.30.

Shares of Hyderabad-headquartered MIC Electronics Limited (MICEL) are in focus today as the company has informed exchanges about the new order win from the Indian Railways. The counter started the session with a jump of 3.28 per cent and opened at Rs 61.98 against the previous close of Rs 60.01 on the BSE. Last seen, the counter traded in green in the volatile market at Rs 60.02. The action in the stock comes as the company has received an order from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction of the East Central Railway zone.

The company's market cap is Rs 1,438 crore, and the stock's 52-week high is Rs 115.74.

MIC Electronics Order Win

According to the information shared, the order includes facilities like an electronic coach indication board (CIB) on platform number 7, a fare display board for the passenger reservation centre (UTS/PRS), and a video wall.

The total cost of the work is Rs 1.11 crore, and the order needs to be executed within 6 months from the date the letter of acceptance (LoA) is issued. In addition, the company has received another order of Rs 60 lakh to supply emergency lighting units (ELU) for the railways.

Share Price History

The stock has given a 22 per cent return in one year and a multibagger return of 203 per cent in two years. In three years, investors have made a profit of 246 per cent. The company has shown the most impressive performance in five years, with a massive jump of about 8,400 per cent. However, it has corrected 30.40 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex index plunged 798.66 points or 0.98 per cent in the intraday trade, hitting a low of 80,575.09 during the day. The NSE Nifty50 fell 115.3 points to a day's low of 24,601.30.

However, in Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading in the positive territory.

