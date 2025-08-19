Mauritius-based Elysian Wealth Fund increases stake in this fabric manufacturer - Details here According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a positive return of 132 per cent in two years. However, it has corrected 5.39 per cent so far this year.

Mumbai:

Mauritius-based Elysian Wealth Fund (formerly Silver Stallion Limited) has increased its stake in denim fabric manufacturer Vishal Fabrics Limited to 6.89 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital. This happened after the preferential allotment of 80,67,176 equity shares with a face value of Rs 5 each. The anchor investor received these shares after the conversion of fully convertible warrants. The important thing to note here is that Elysian Wealth Fund is not a part of the promoter group.

Share Price Today

The stock opened in the green at Rs 36.25 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 34.77. However, it tumbled to touch the low of Rs 35, representing a fall of 2.15 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session.



Technically, the stock trades higher than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 40.33, and the 52-week low is Rs 21.05. The market cap of the company is Rs 767.73 crore.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a positive return of 132 per cent in two years. However, it has corrected 5.39 per cent so far this year.

Q1 Results

Leading denim fabric manufacturer Vishal Fabrics on Friday reported a 92 per cent jump in profit after tax to Rs 9.16 crore for the April-June quarter compared to Rs 4.78 crore in the year-ago period.

The Chiripal Group company reported a 17 per cent increase in total income to Rs 397.18 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 340.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to a statement.

The performance was driven by healthy revenue momentum, efficient cost management, and strategic business initiatives, it said.