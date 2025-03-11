Market Closing Bell: Sensex almost flat, Nifty ends higher Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 485.41 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) picked up equities worth Rs 263.51 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended on a flat note on Tuesday ahead of the macroeconomic data release. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 12.85 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 74,102.32. During the day, it slumped 451.57 points or 0.61 per cent to hit a low of 73,663.60.

However, the broader index Nifty rose 37.60 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 22,497.90. In the session, the benchmark advanced by 61.8 points or 0.27 per cent to hit a high of 22,522.10.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zomato, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards. IndusInd Bank ended the session at Rs 655.95 - a fall of 27.17 per cent from the previous close. The stock had hit a low of Rs 649 during the day.

On the other hand, Sun Pharmaceuticals, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Titan were the gainers.

"Despite significant sell-offs in the US and other Asian markets driven by concerns over an economic slowdown caused by the ongoing trade war, the domestic market is showing signs of a gradual recovery.

"Its relatively lower volatility can be attributed to a moderation in valuations, following recent corrections, along with supportive factors like falling crude oil prices, an easing Dollar Index, and expectations of a rebound in domestic earnings," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 485.41 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) picked up equities worth Rs 263.51 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 217.41 points to settle at 74,115.17. The Nifty declined by 92.20 points to close at 22,460.30.

(With PTI inputs)