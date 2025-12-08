Kaynes Technology Share Price: Stock falls over 20% in four days, here's why Kaynes Technology Share Price: The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 7,824.95, hit on January 1, 2025 and has a 52-week low of Rs 3,835.

Mumbai:

Shares of electronics company Kaynes Technology continued to tumble for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, December 8, 2025 and has fallen around 20 per cent in this period. The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 4400.10 against the previous close of Rs 4,358.60 on the BSE. However, it later fell amid profit booking and touched the intraday low of Rs 4,102.10, a fall 3.96 per cent from the previous close. In between, the counter had touched the intraday high of Rs 4,531.15. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began the trading session at Rs 4,409.50 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 4,530 and 4,225, respectively. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 7,824.95, hit on January 1, 2025 and has a 52-week low of Rs 3,835.

Kaynes Technology share price: What's behind the fall?

The stock has been falling for a couple of days following a hard-hitting report from Kotak Institutional Equities. The report raised concerns over inconsistencies in the company's related-party disclosures. Following this, the company's management issued several clarifications, but investors continued profit-booking.

Kaynes Technology share price history

The stock has given a multibagger return of 460 per cent in three years and a 76 per cent return in two years. However, it has corrected 33 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has dipped 45 per cent as against the positive return of 8.88 per cent by the benchmark index.

Kaynes Technology Q1 results

The company had posted an increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 74.6 crore in the June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 as against the net profit of Rs 50.77 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company's revenue from operations jumped 33.6 per cent to Rs 673.4 crore in the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 503.9 crore a year earlier.

During the June quarter, Kaynes Technology incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Kaynes Space Technology Pvt Ltd, to foray into the space sector and develop satellites across all classes.

ALSO READ | No more barriers at toll plazas, electronic toll system to enhance user experience: Details here

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)