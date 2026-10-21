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Jio Platforms IPO fully subscribed within minutes, QIB portion booked over 3x so far, check latest GMP

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Published: ,Updated:

Jio Platforms' IPO saw the portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fully subscribed at over 3x demand within minutes of the issue opening on Wednesday.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP today.
Jio Platforms IPO GMP today. Image Source : India TV

Jio Platforms' initial public offering (IPO) is drawing a strong investor response, with the issue fully subscribed within minutes of opening. The IPO saw the portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fully subscribed at over 3x demand. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 3.77 times. 

The portion reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) was subscribed 30 per cent, while the retail investor category saw 27 per cent subscription. Overall, the IPO got bids for 23,27,13,888 shares against 19,75,25,934 shares on offer.

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Jio Jio Platforms IPO
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