Jio targets developed and developing markets with home-grown telecom technology

Jio Platforms is expanding its footprint beyond India by bringing its indigenous, end-to-end telecom technology stack to international operators in both developing and developed markets. Rather than utilising conventional models of building capital-intensive independent networks or supplying standalone software licenses, Jio intends to partner with established local operators through an asset-light, managed-services model.

Jio plans to become India’s first global telecom tech exporter

Jio aims to become the first Indian company to take a home-grown, end-to-end telecom technology stack to operators across developed and developing markets through a managed-services model. This ambition signals a potential shift in India’s role in global telecommunications, from importing technology to exporting advanced, Indian-developed solutions.

“Our international roadmap is very different and a unique playbook that we are trying to pioneer in the world,” mentioned Mr Akash Ambani, Managing Director, Jio Platforms, at the press conference in Mumbai on 15th October 2026.

“Our end-to-end stack is already operated on our network. Now we want to find the right partners for whom we can roll this out again. The technology and the end-to-end stack itself enables new market opportunity for those partners. I want to deliver this value not only in the developing markets, but also the developed markets,” he explained.

According to the company, it will choose partners carefully based on strategic fit, market opportunities, and value creation.

Future-ready innovations

Jio's international roadmap is backed by technology tested in India's complex market, where it serves over 533 million customers and manages roughly 60 per cent of the country's wireless data traffic.

Its software-led approach to future network evolution aims to build on existing infrastructure while enabling new capabilities. These technologies could create opportunities to serve international operators seeking efficient, scalable and future-ready networks.

Positioning Indian telecom innovation on the global stage

Through its international strategy, Jio aims to demonstrate that Indian companies can compete globally not only through cost advantages and scale, but also by developing and operating sophisticated technology platforms. By combining home-grown innovation with carefully selected partnerships, Jio seeks to establish Indian-developed telecom technology as a competitive offering in markets around the world. According to the company, international expansion is intended to complement, rather than replace, Jio’s domestic business.

Jio Platforms IPO

Jio Platforms’ IPO comprises 27 crore fresh shares, priced in a band of Rs 1,065–1,119 per share. The issue opens on October 21, 2026, and closes on October 23, with listing expected on October 28. The issue size will be Rs 30,213 crore at the upper price band. At the upper price band, the valuation is approximately 34 times FY26 earnings. Around Rs 27,500 crore of the proceeds is earmarked to repay borrowings of Reliance Jio Infocomm, while the balance is intended for general corporate purposes.

Jio’s Rs 8,110-crore anchor book reportedly received bids worth approximately Rs 2.5 lakh crore, representing more than 30 times the amount on offer.

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