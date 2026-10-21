Marco Rubio visits Reliance's Jamnagar refinery, meets Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani

Jamnagar:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Reliance Industries' sprawling complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday, where Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family welcomed the American delegation. During his visit, Rubio toured the world's largest single-site oil refining complex, Vantara wildlife rescue and conservation centre, and Reliance's emerging green energy manufacturing hub.

Rubio, who was accompanied by his wife, Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio, and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, spent a few hours in Jamnagar before leaving for the US. The visit comes as Washington seeks to strengthen commercial and energy ties with India, including cooperation in oil refining, energy supplies and investment.

Ambani family welcomes US delegation

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, and executive director Anant Ambani welcomed Rubio and Gor at the Jamnagar complex. The delegation was briefed on the scale, technological capabilities and integrated operations of the refinery, which is among Reliance's most significant industrial facilities. The visitors were also shown Reliance's new energy gigafactories and data centres currently under construction. The discussions covered investment in energy and digital infrastructure, access to reliable and affordable energy, technological advancements and the development of resilient supply chains. Marco Rubio also visited Vantara, Reliance's wildlife rescue and conservation centre.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Anant and Mukesh Ambani welcomed Rubio and Gor at the Jamnagar complex.

Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani outlined their long-term plans to develop Jamnagar into a hub for deep technology, innovation and advanced manufacturing. The meeting also explored potential commercial opportunities between Indian and American companies across conventional and new energy sectors. Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's elder son and managing director of Jio Platforms, was overseeing preparations for the company's initial public offering (IPO) during the visit.

Rubio calls India an oil-refining powerhouse

The visit followed Rubio's remarks a day earlier describing India as a powerhouse in crude oil refining. He also urged India to increase its processing of crude oil from Venezuela. Washington is seeking greater Indian engagement in refining crude oil originating from the Western Hemisphere, alongside increased purchases of American energy products. India's extensive refining infrastructure makes it an important potential partner in these efforts.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visits Vantara, Reliance's wildlife rescue and conservation centre, in Jamnagar.

Reliance's Jamnagar complex has the capacity to process around 1.4 million barrels of crude oil per day. Diesel and other refined products produced at the facility are supplied to domestic and international markets.

US diesel prices add urgency to energy discussions

Rubio's visit comes amid concerns over rising diesel prices in the US ahead of the midterm elections. Diesel prices in the country have reached $6.28 per gallon, increasing the focus on energy supply and refining capacity.

Greater cooperation with India could help expand the availability of refined fuels in international markets by enabling large-scale crude oil processing. Washington is also looking to strengthen energy trade and reduce pressure on fuel prices through closer cooperation with refining partners.

Reliance linked to proposed Texas refinery

Reliance is also connected to a proposed refinery project in Brownsville, Texas, being developed by US company America First Refining. The proposed facility is expected to process 168,000 barrels of crude oil per day and is being designed to refine light shale crude produced in the US. If completed, the project would be the first major new refinery built in the US in nearly five decades. Reliance has also entered into a long-term agreement to purchase refined products from the proposed facility.

The project reflects the potential for Indian investment and commercial partnerships to play a role in expanding US refining capacity and strengthening energy cooperation between the two countries.

Rubio meets Jaishankar in Mumbai before Jamnagar visit

Before travelling to Jamnagar, Rubio met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai on Tuesday. Their discussions covered bilateral cooperation, energy, trade, investment, defence and critical technologies. India and the US are also continuing efforts to resolve differences over a proposed trade agreement. Rubio said only a few issues remained to be addressed in the negotiations. US President Donald Trump also commented on the trade deal, saying the two countries were close to reaching an agreement. He indicated that the proposed deal would be different from an earlier agreement.

Rubio's meetings in Mumbai and Jamnagar underline the importance Washington is placing on its economic relationship with India, particularly in energy, trade, investment and technology.

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Rubio meets Jaishankar in Mumbai; discusses energy security, defence cooperation to boost India-US ties