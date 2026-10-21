Jio Platforms IPO opens for subscription today: Here's why India's biggest public issue is turning heads

The initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms Ltd, a digital technology and connectivity conglomerate, opens for subscription today, i.e., Wednesday, October 21. The three-day subscription window will end on October 23. Valued at up to Rs 30,213 crore, the massive public offering is structured entirely as a fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares, meaning all proceeds will go directly to fuel the company’s business growth rather than provide an exit for existing stakeholders. Meanwhile, Jio Platforms' Rs 8,110-crore anchor book attracted demand exceeding 30 times the amount on offer, with aggregate institutional bids reaching around Rs 2.5 lakh crore, signalling strong investor interest ahead of the company's much-anticipated stock market debut.

Unmatched scale and market leadership

Jio has achieved a scale that few technology businesses anywhere in the world can match. As of June 2026, it served 533.3 million customers, including 284.9 million 5G users, and carried more than 60 per cent of India's data traffic. Its broadband presence spans both fibre and wireless services, with 28.6 million JioFiber and JioAirFiber customers. This enormous customer base gives Jio a powerful advantage, and it is well positioned to benefit from rising data consumption and increasing digitalisation of Indian businesses.

New growth opportunities

Beyond telecom services, Jio’s technology capabilities are central to its long-term investment proposition. The company has developed and deployed its own end-to-end 5G standalone technology stack nationwide, strengthening its control over critical network infrastructure. By June 2026, Jio had filed 7,220 patent applications in India and overseas across technologies including 4G, 5G, 6G and AI-driven network automation.

Direct stake in India’s emerging AI opportunity

Jio gives investors a direct stake in India’s emerging AI opportunity. Its vast customer base, digital infrastructure and technology-development capabilities provide a platform for AI-powered consumer services, business applications and more efficient networks.

The company's proposed satellite plans add another exciting dimension to its future. The reported proposal for around 1,600 low-Earth-orbit satellites and supporting ground infrastructure could help extend connectivity to remote areas and complement its terrestrial network.

Key details of the IPO

Price Band: Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per equity share.

Issue Dates: Opened for public subscription on October 21, 2026, and closing on October 23, 2026.

Lot Size: Minimum retail bid of 12 shares (requiring Rs 13,428 at the upper price band).

Listing Date: Tentatively scheduled for October 28, 2026, on both the BSE and NSE.

Use of Proceeds: Around Rs 27,500 crore is earmarked for the repayment or prepayment of outstanding borrowings by its material subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm.

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