Share of logistics stock in focus as company announces Q2 FY27 results, revenue surges 33%

Shares of logistics player Tiger Logistics are likely to be on investors' radar as the company has announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026. According to the information shared, the company posted a robust top-line performance during the quarter. The company has issued a correction post which its profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, increased by Rs 61,845.

Additionally, the company's revenue from operations increased to Rs 225.13 crore (approximately USD 1.25 billion) compared to Rs 152.52 crore (approximately USD 1.52 billion) in the previous quarter. Total expenses also rose to Rs 219.90 crore (approximately USD 1.59 billion) from Rs 151.22 crore (approximately USD 1.52 billion) in the previous quarter.

Half-yearly results

As per the exchange filing, the company's cumulative revenue stood at Rs 377.66 crore, up 39.2 per cent from Rs 271.25 crore. The company's cumulative net profit stood at Rs 8.02 crore for the half-year period, compared to Rs 13.33 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Share price today

The company's stock was trading 2.23 per cent or Rs 0.57 lower at Rs 25.02 on the BSE at the time of writing the report. On the NSE, the stock was trading 1.85 per cent or Rs 0.47 lower at Rs 24.99. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 264.31 crore.

The stock has underperformed the sector by 0.46 per cent and has been losing for the last three days. It has fallen 3.5 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock is trading above the 5-day moving average but below the 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, the company recently said it received a compounding order from the RBI's Foreign Exchange Department in a FEMA-related matter. The order was issued under Section 15 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA).

The matter relates to a violation of Regulation 16(1)(iii) of the Foreign Exchange Management (Transfer or Issue of Any Foreign Security) Regulations, 2004. The RBI has compounded this violation upon payment of Rs 59,981. The company stated that, with the payment of the amount, the matter has been fully settled and the financial impact is limited to Rs 59,981 only.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)