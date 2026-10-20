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Paras Healthcare IPO to open for subscription on October 21, check important dates and latest GMP

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Published: ,Updated:

According to circulars uploaded on exchanges' websites, Paras Healthcare has allotted 94,15,584 equity shares to 39 funds at Rs 693 apiece, aggregating to Rs 652.5 crore.

Paras Healthcare IPO GMP.
Paras Healthcare IPO GMP. Image Source : India TV

The initial public offering (IPO) of Paras Healthcare Ltd will open for subscription tomorrow, and the three-day subscription window will close on October 23. Ahead of its Rs 1,450-crore public issue, the company, which operates hospitals under the Paras Health brand, has garnered Rs 652.5 crore from anchor investors. The company attracted participation from domestic and global anchor investors.

According to circulars uploaded on exchanges' websites, Paras Healthcare has allotted 94,15,584 equity shares to 39 funds at Rs 693 apiece, aggregating to Rs 652.5 crore. Investors in the anchor round included SBI Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, Whiteoak Capital MF, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, BlackRock, and Eastspring Investments.

Key IPO Summary Details
Issue Price Band Rs 660 - Rs 693 per share
Fresh Issue Size Rs 500 Crore
Offer for Sale (OFS) Rs 950 Crore
Total Issue Size Rs 1,450 Crore
Anchor Round Amount Rs 652.5 Crore (at Rs 693/share)
Book Running Lead Managers JM Financial, BofA Securities, Nuvama Wealth Management
Registrar MUFG Intime India

What does the company do?

The company operates a network of eight hospitals under the Paras Health brand, with a presence across five states and one Union Territory.

Its hospitals are located in Gurugram and Panchkula in Haryana; Patna and Darbhanga in Bihar; Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh; Udaipur in Rajasthan; Ranchi in Jharkhand; and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Initial Public Offering (IPO) Schedule & Important Dates

S.No. Event Description Date Day Status / Details
1 Anchor Investor Bidding 2026-10-20 Tuesday Completed (Rs 652.5 Cr raised)
2 IPO Opening Date 2026-10-21 Wednesday Bidding opens for public
3 IPO Closing Date 2026-10-23 Friday Bidding closes at 5:00 PM
4 Basis of Allotment Finalisation 2026-10-26 Monday Allotment status to be finalized
5 Initiation of Refunds / Unblocking 2026-10-27 Tuesday Refunds process for non-allottees
6 Credit of Shares to Demat Accounts 2026-10-27 Tuesday Shares credited to allottees
7 Listing Date on BSE & NSE 2026-10-28 Wednesday Trading commences on exchanges

Paras Healthcare IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Paras Healthcare IPO's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 77. Considering the upper price band of Rs 693, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 770, reflecting a grey market premium of 11.11 per cent.

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