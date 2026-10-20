Paras Healthcare IPO to open for subscription on October 21, check important dates and latest GMP

The initial public offering (IPO) of Paras Healthcare Ltd will open for subscription tomorrow, and the three-day subscription window will close on October 23. Ahead of its Rs 1,450-crore public issue, the company, which operates hospitals under the Paras Health brand, has garnered Rs 652.5 crore from anchor investors. The company attracted participation from domestic and global anchor investors.
According to circulars uploaded on exchanges' websites, Paras Healthcare has allotted 94,15,584 equity shares to 39 funds at Rs 693 apiece, aggregating to Rs 652.5 crore. Investors in the anchor round included SBI Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, Whiteoak Capital MF, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, BlackRock, and Eastspring Investments.
|Key IPO Summary Details
|Issue Price Band
|Rs 660 - Rs 693 per share
|Fresh Issue Size
|Rs 500 Crore
|Offer for Sale (OFS)
|Rs 950 Crore
|Total Issue Size
|Rs 1,450 Crore
|Anchor Round Amount
|Rs 652.5 Crore (at Rs 693/share)
|Book Running Lead Managers
|JM Financial, BofA Securities, Nuvama Wealth Management
|Registrar
|MUFG Intime India
What does the company do?
The company operates a network of eight hospitals under the Paras Health brand, with a presence across five states and one Union Territory.
Its hospitals are located in Gurugram and Panchkula in Haryana; Patna and Darbhanga in Bihar; Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh; Udaipur in Rajasthan; Ranchi in Jharkhand; and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.
Initial Public Offering (IPO) Schedule & Important Dates
|S.No.
|Event Description
|Date
|Day
|Status / Details
|1
|Anchor Investor Bidding
|2026-10-20
|Tuesday
|Completed (Rs 652.5 Cr raised)
|2
|IPO Opening Date
|2026-10-21
|Wednesday
|Bidding opens for public
|3
|IPO Closing Date
|2026-10-23
|Friday
|Bidding closes at 5:00 PM
|4
|Basis of Allotment Finalisation
|2026-10-26
|Monday
|Allotment status to be finalized
|5
|Initiation of Refunds / Unblocking
|2026-10-27
|Tuesday
|Refunds process for non-allottees
|6
|Credit of Shares to Demat Accounts
|2026-10-27
|Tuesday
|Shares credited to allottees
|7
|Listing Date on BSE & NSE
|2026-10-28
|Wednesday
|Trading commences on exchanges
Paras Healthcare IPO GMP Today
According to Investorgain, Paras Healthcare IPO's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 77. Considering the upper price band of Rs 693, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 770, reflecting a grey market premium of 11.11 per cent.
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