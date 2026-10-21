'Asked him every day': Rashmika Mandanna reveals she asked Vijay Deverakonda to marry her '100 times' on KWK 9

Earlier this year, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding photos took social media by storm, with fans celebrating the couple's fairytale wedding and eagerly lapping up every glimpse of their life together. But while their wedding pictures had everyone talking, the story of how they got there is just as interesting.

On Koffee With Karan 9, Rashmika revealed that she asked Vijay to marry her every day for an entire year, while Vijay shared how their relationship grew.

Vijay Deverakonda says his view of love changed over time

Looking back at his earlier interviews, Vijay admitted that he had spoken about love with disbelief and even a sense of disrespect. He acknowledged that this outlook was immature, especially because he had been fortunate enough to receive so much love in his life. The actor explained that he had been so focused on his career, money and professional growth that he often viewed anything outside those priorities as a distraction. "For many years, for me, if anything was not serving the purpose of career and money and growth, it felt like you're distracting me from my purpose. I need to cut it off," he said. Vijay added that he had already grown very fond of Rashmika when he began recognising the role she played in his everyday life. That fondness gradually became something deeper, as he realised how much happier and more comfortable he felt with her around.

"Fondness turned into a sort of dependency. I was like, I need her. I need her around me because my day needs to be better; my meals feel better when we are sharing them. I sleep incredibly well when she's with me. So I was like, I just need you," he shared. He eventually reached a point where he knew he wanted to spend his life with her. "And then I realised that I want to be married to this woman," Vijay said.

Rashmika Mandanna reveals she asked Vijay to marry her every day

During the conversation, Karan Johar asked Vijay whether he had proposed to Rashmika. The actor admitted that proposing was not something that came naturally to him. Rashmika then recalled how the conversation about marriage began. She said she was ready to get married and had made her feelings clear to Vijay. The couple remembered discussing marriage at an airport while returning from a holiday. They were in transit when Rashmika brought up the subject again.

"We were in an airport. We were returning from a holiday, in transit, we were sitting in the airport and she is like let's get married and I am like okay wait why," Vijay recalled. The Arjun Reddy star said he eventually told her to ask him 100 times, after which they would get to it. Rashmika, however, was quick to point out that she did exactly that, saying, "I asked him for an entire year," before adding, "I asked him every day."

Why Vijay took so long to agree to marriage

When Karan asked why it had taken so many conversations, Vijay explained that marriage was too important a decision for him to make in a moment of emotion. "I think marriage is a really important decision. I'm a person who, like, I know that I put the relationship through every obstacle there is to see it survive. I'm that kind of guy. I was testing myself. I was testing the relationship," he explained.

Vijay said he wanted to understand whether their relationship could withstand the different challenges that life brings, rather than making a decision based only on a surge of affection. He wanted to know whether the desire to get married would remain consistent through different emotional phases, including happy days, difficult periods and times when career pressures became overwhelming. "For me it was like, let's see if we feel this continuously," Vijay said, explaining that he wanted their decision to be rooted in something deeper than temporary emotions. He added that if marriage continued to feel important through all the ups and downs of life, it was a decision worth making.

Vijay's account offered a glimpse into his approach to commitment, while Rashmika's recollection of asking him every day for a year revealed how determined she was to take their relationship forward.

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