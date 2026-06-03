Indian equities end highly volatile session lower, Sensex down 304 points, Nifty at 23,400
Indian equities end highly volatile session lower, Sensex down 304 points, Nifty at 23,400
Indian equities end highly volatile session lower, Sensex down 304 points, Nifty at 23,400
Mumbai:
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