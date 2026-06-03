June 3, 2026
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  4. Indian equities end highly volatile session lower, Sensex down 304 points, Nifty at 23,400

Indian equities end highly volatile session lower, Sensex down 304 points, Nifty at 23,400

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Indian equities end highly volatile session lower, Sensex down 304 points, Nifty at 23,400

Market Closing Bell.
Market Closing Bell. Image Source : PTI/File
Mumbai:

Indian equities end highly volatile session lower, Sensex down 304 points, Nifty at 23,400

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