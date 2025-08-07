Highway Infrastructure IPO subscription status: Nearly 100x subscribed - Check GMP, other details Highway Infrastructure IPO subscription status, GMP: According to NSE data, the Highway Infrastructure IPO received bids for 1,60,34,25,081 shares against an offer of 1,60,43,046 shares.

For those interested in the initial public offering of Highway Infrastructure (Highway Infrastructure IPO), the three-day subscription window to bid is going to end today, i.e. August 7, 2025 (Thursday). Investors have shown a huge response to the public offering following the opening of subscription on August 5.

According to NSE data, the Highway Infrastructure IPO received bids for 1,60,34,25,081 shares against an offer of 1,60,43,046 shares. It implies that a subscription of 99.95 times has been made possible.

Highway Infrastructure IPO Witnesses Strong Demand

Notably, the Highway Infrastructure IPO has witnessed strong demand, particularly in the individual categories among non-institutional investors (NIIs). The non-institutional investors (NIIs) have oversubscribed the category, which was reserved for them, by almost 148.04 times.

Following the NIIs, retail investors stole the show, accounting for a subscription of 90.72 times. However, the lowest participation came from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). Nonetheless, the QIBs oversubscribed the portion reserved for them by 7.93 times.

Promoters Divest Up To 4.6 million Equity Shares

The promoters of Highway Infrastructure divested up to 4.6 million equity shares, which aggregated up to Rs 32.48 crore. The public offering consists of 13.9 million equity shares, which aggregate up to Rs 97.52 crore.

At a price band of Rs 65 - Rs 70, the Highway Infrastructure IPO is available with a lot size of 211 shares. It means that a retail investor has the option to bid for a minimum of 211 shares as well as in multiples of 211 shares. The minimum investment amount thus is Rs 14,770. At maximum, a retail investor can bid for 13 lots or 2,743 shares, with the investment amount reaching Rs 1,92,010.

As the public offering concludes its subscription today (August 7, 2025; Thursday), the basis of share allotment is expected to be finalised on August 8. Successful applicants are likely to receive the company's shares in their demat accounts by August 11.

Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP today

The Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP has seen a dip today and is currently at Rs 36, according to investorgain.com. This indicates that the shares of Highway Infrastructure are expected to list at Rs 106, representing a gain of 51.43 per cent.