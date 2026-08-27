Infra stock gains in volatile market after securing NHAI toll collection contract in Tamil Nadu

Shares of infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (HMPL) opened in the green after the company announced that it has secured a contract worth Rs 193.85 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The counter began the trading session at Rs 20.60, up Rs 0.25, or 1.22 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 20.35 on the BSE. The stock saw buying interest despite market volatility and touched an intraday high of Rs 20.75, up 1.96 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading in the green at Rs 20.73.

Details of contract by NHAI

According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company has received the formal Letter of Award (LOA) on August 25, 2026, following a competitive bidding process.

"...has been awarded the Letter of Award (LOA) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for engaging as the Contactor for collection of user fee at Paranur Fee Plaza at km 52.820 for the section from km 28.000 to km 74.500 (Tambaram-Tindivanam Section) on NH - 45 in the State of Tamil Nadu," the filing reads.

The total value of the contract is Rs 193.85 crore and the execution period is one year.

Share price history

The counter hit its 52-week high of Rs 43.50 on August 29, 2025 and has a 52-week low of Rs 19.49. According to BSE Analytics, the counter has given returns of 1,176.28 per cent in five years and 56.16 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 53.71 per cent in one year.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has dipped 45.51 per cent as against the drop of 9.20 per cent in the benchmark index.

The stock is performing in line with the sector and is technically trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Stock market today

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty traded lower in early deals on Thursday as selling in blue-chip stocks and persistent geopolitical uncertainty weighed on markets' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 45.17 points to 77,422.70 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 6.40 points to 24,202.45. Further into the trade, the BSE benchmark traded 108.80 points lower at 77,368.68, and the Nifty quoted 26.15 points lower at 24,189.70.

ALSO READ: