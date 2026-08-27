Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP vs Annu Projects IPO GMP: Check subscription status and other details

India's primary market is abuzz with several initial public offerings (IPOs) currently open for subscription. Among them, the subscription window for hydraulic fitting manufacturer Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd is set to end today in a few hours. The Rs 135.73-crore IPO has received a good response from investors so far and has been subscribed 142.44 times. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO got bids for 2,58,45,41,648 shares against 1,81,45,406 shares on offer. The portion for non-institutional investors received 299.04 times subscription. The quota for retail investors was subscribed 133.17 times and that of Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 35.99 times.

The initial public offering of Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd was subscribed 50.80 times on the third day of the share sale on Wednesday. Hy-Tech Engineers has fixed a price band of Rs 50-53 per equity share for its initial public offering.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, the Hy-Tech Engineers IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 45 today, implying a potential 84.91 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 53. This means, shares are expected to be listed at around Rs 98. While the latest GMP suggests a strong listing, investors must note that it is just an indicator and must not be treated as a guaranteed listing price.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Listing Date

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE on September 1.

Annu Projects IPO

The IPO of engineering procurement and construction player Annu Projects Ltd is also open for subscription. So far, the issue has been subscribed 58 per cent. The subscription window for this IPO will close on August 28, 2026.

According to data available on the NSE, the issue has received bids for 1,02,83,855 shares against 1,76,83,000 shares on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 59 per cent subscription.

The portion for retail investors was subscribed 69 per cent, and the portion for non-institutional investors received 44 per cent subscription.

Annu Projects IPO GMP Today

Annu Projects IPO's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 5. Considering the upper price band of Rs 99, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 104, reflecting a grey market premium of 5.05 per cent.

Annu Projects IPO Listing Date

The firm's shares will be listed on the BSE and the NSE, with the expected listing date of September 2, 2026.

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