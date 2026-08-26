SBI FD interest rate: Here's how much interest you can earn on 6-month fixed deposit

The State Bank of India (SBI) is the country's largest public sector bank. The bank offers fixed deposits (FDs) with varying tenures. Senior citizens over 60 receive higher interest rates than regular customers. If you're considering a six-month FD with SBI, it's important to know the bank's interest rates for this term. FDs are fixed-term deposits, and the amount, along with interest, is returned upon maturity.

How much interest is SBI offering on a 12-month FD?

State Bank of India offers different interest rates to customers in different age groups on 6-month FDs. The bank is offering 5.65 per cent annual interest on 6-month FDs to customers up to 59 years of age. Customers aged 60 years and above are offered 6.15 per cent interest on 6-month FDs. This means senior citizens earn 0.50 per cent more interest than regular customers. Super senior citizens aged 80 years and above are offered 6.25 per cent interest on 6-month FDs.

Tenors Existing Rates for Public w.e.f. 15/07/2025 Revised Rates for Public w.e.f. 15/12/2025 Existing Rates for Senior Citizen w.e.f. 15/07/2025 Revised Rates for Senior Citizen w.e.f. 15/12/2025 7 days to 45 days 3.05 3.05 3.55 3.55 46 days to 179 days 4.9 4.9 5.4 5.4 180 days to 210 days 5.65 5.65 6.15 6.15 211 days to less than 1 year 5.9 5.9 6.4 6.4 1 Year to less than 2 years 6.25 6.25 6.75 6.75 2 years to less than 3 years 6.45 6.4 6.95 6.9 3 years to less than 5 years 6.3 6.3 6.8 6.8 5 years and up to 10 years 6.05 6.05 7.05* 7.05*

Applicable to FDs up to Rs 3 crore

These interest rates apply to FDs with deposits of less than Rs 3 crore. Before making an FD, check the bank's current interest rates and terms, as banks may change them from time to time.

When did SBI last revise interest rates?

SBI last revised its FD interest rates in December 2025. Since then, the bank has not made any major revisions to its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates. This means that SBI's FD interest rates have remained largely stable since December 2025. Therefore, if you are planning an FD with SBI, be sure to check the current interest rates. The bank periodically revises its FD rates, so it's beneficial to learn about the new rates and different tenure options before investing.

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