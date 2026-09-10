Bank unions to go on nationwide strike tomorrow, State Bank of India issues customer advisory, check details

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has decided to go on a nationwide strike tomorrow, i.e. on September 11. The union has called for a strike over the delay in implementing five-day banking, differences over the performance-linked incentive scheme, and several pending demands, including pension-related issues. If they go ahead with the strike, banking services, especially in public sector banks, would be impacted for four days in many parts of the country.

UFBU, an umbrella body of seven bank employees' and officers' unions, has also threatened a three-day subsequent nationwide strike beginning September 28, coinciding with the half-yearly closure.

They have also decided to go on an indefinite strike from October 26 onwards if their demands fall on deaf ears with the government and bank management.

The unions have also objected to the government's PLI scheme for bank officers in Scale IV and above, saying it differs from the understanding reached with the IBA that performance-linked incentive would be linked to the overall performance of individual banks and would be uniform for employees and officers up to Scale VII.

Banking operations to be impacted for four days

This is because September 11 is a Friday and the subsequent two days are bank holidays. Also, September 14 is a holiday in some states for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Banks in Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijayawada will remain closed for Ganesh Chaturthi/Ganesh Puja/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chaturthi/Hartalika.

Customer advisory by SBI

State Bank of India (SBI) has urged customers to complete important banking transactions in advance of the strike date.

"Please be advised that the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has proposed a one-day strike on 11th September 2026. While we are making efforts to provide essential services, customers are requested to complete important banking transactions in advance of the strike date," the bank said.

Bank employees on strike

During talks with the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), representatives of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) had requested the withdrawal of the strike, citing the BRICS summit (September 11-13). However, All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) General Secretary Rupam Roy and UFBU leaders made it clear that the strike would not be called off until a concrete decision or a fixed deadline was reached on the demand for a five-day work week.

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