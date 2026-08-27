Gold steady around Rs 1.60 lakh per 10 grams on MCX, silver jumps amid a weaker dollar | Check city-wise rates

Rates of precious metals in futures remained steady on Thursday, August 27, 2026, supported by relatively softer crude oil prices and a decline in the US dollar. The gold October 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 836 or 0.52 per cent at Rs 1,60,499 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,59,663. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 1,60,898, gaining Rs 1,235 or 0.77 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for December 2026 were up by Rs 267 or 0.19 per cent to trade at Rs 1,43,643 per 10 grams in business turnover of 9569 lots.

"Immediate resistance is at the Rs 1,62,000–1,62,500 zone, followed by Rs 1,64,500–1,65,000. Immediate support is at the Rs 1,60,000–1,59,500 zone, followed by Rs 1,58,200–1,57,600. RSI at 65.93 remains bullish, although it has eased from the overbought region, suggesting some moderation in momentum after the recent sharp rally. Bias remains cautiously positive, with prices needing to reclaim and sustain above Rs 1,62,000 to strengthen the upside momentum, while a decisive break below the near-term support zone could resume the corrective move toward Rs 1,58,200–1,57,600," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 4, 2026, opened in the green. It began the trading session at Rs 2,42,999 against the previous close of Rs 2,39,638, a gain of Rs 3,361 or 1.4 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.18 per cent to approximately USD 4,626 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:20 am was USD 4,603.59 per ounce, up by USD 5.91 or 0.13 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,63,130 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,49,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,62,980 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,49,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,62,980 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,49,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,62,980 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,49,400 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,60,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,65,000 per kg.

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