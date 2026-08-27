15% year-to-date return: NSE SME listed consumer electronics stock in focus amid this update, details

Shares of homegrown consumer electronics brand Cellecor Gadgets are likely to be on investors' radar in the coming days. The counter started today's trading session in the red amid weakness in the benchmark indices as selling in blue-chip stocks and persistent geopolitical uncertainty weighed on market sentiment. The counter opened at Rs 33.55, down from the previous close of Rs 34.50. During the day, it touched an intraday high of Rs 34.35 and a low of Rs 33.35, down 3.33 per cent from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 741.46 crore.

Stock to be on investors' radar

The consumer durables company's stock is likely to be on investors' radar, as LNPR Research has initiated a BUY rating with a target price of Rs 90 in 12 months. This implies a 161 per cent upside from Wednesday's closing price. The research report suggested that investors accumulate the stock in the Rs 32–38 zone, with a stop-loss set at Rs 25.

Share price history

The stock has delivered a return of 14.80 per cent year to date (YTD), compared with a 1.91 per cent gain in the benchmark index. According to available data, the scrip has yielded a return of 1.21 per cent in one year. However, the stock has corrected 0.89 per cent in one month.

Financial track record

The company has compounded revenue at a 70 per cent CAGR over three years, expanding from Rs 264 crore in FY23 to Rs 1,292 crore in FY26. Over the same period, EBITDA margins expanded from 4.8 per cent to 5.54 per cent, while return on equity (ROE) reached 22.0 per cent.

According to the brokerage firm, the company leverages an asset-light brand. It is backed by manufacturers like Dixon Technologies, PG Electroplast, Elin Electronics, and Zetwerk.

Migration to main-board

The company's board of directors approved the proposed migration from NSE EMERGE to the NSE Main Board on August 6, 2026, along with a simultaneous direct listing on the BSE Main Board. This is a significant development as SME-platform stocks trade at a structural discount driven by lot-size minimums, restricted institutional eligibility, thin liquidity and no index participation. Main-board migration removes all four constraints simultaneously.

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