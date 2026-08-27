Sensex falls 539.35 points to settle at 76,933.59, Nifty below 24,100, HDFC down over 2%

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower as easing crude oil prices failed to offset investor concerns, leading to selling in heavyweight stocks across sectors. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 539.35 points or 0.70 per cent lower at 76,933.59. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 77,694.97 and a low of 76,933.59, gyrating 761.38 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty ended with a fall of 116.90 points or 0.48 per cent and closed the session at 24,090.85. However, the broader market ended the session mixed. While the BSE MidCap Select Index dropped 89 points or 0.47 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index ended flat with a gain of 1.22 points or 0.01 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Metal dropped 0.94 per cent and 0.86 per cent, respectively. However, Nifty Pharma outperformed.

"Markets traded under pressure on Thursday, with benchmark indices ending lower amid mixed global cues and selling in heavyweight stocks across sectors. After a steady start, the Nifty traded with a negative bias for most of the session due to persistent selling in heavyweight names like HDFC Bank, Reliance, Bharti Airtel and slipped below the 24,100 mark to settle at 24,090.85, down around 0.5 per cent. On the monthly expiry day, the Sensex closed at 76,933.59, lower by around 0.70 per cent," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, BEL and Adani Ports were the major gainers, with Kotak Bank gaining 1.71 per cent today. On the flip side, HDFC Bank, NTPC, M&M, Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech were among the laggards. HDFC Bank shares fell 2.08 per cent today.

Today, shares of 6 out of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 24 closed in the red. On the other hand, shares of 18 out of 50 Nifty 50 companies closed in the green, with gains, while the 31 other closed in the red. One stock remained unchanged.

Rupee trades weaker

Meanwhile, the rupee traded weaker, declining about 0.13 per cent to 95.53, as the Dollar Index moved above 99 after finding support, adding pressure on the domestic currency.

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