Dividend Stock: BSE SmallCap company fixes record date, check details Dividend Stock: According to the information shared, the frozen meat exporter has fixed August 22 as the record date for the payment of the final dividend.

Mumbai:

BSE SmallCap company HMA Agro has informed exchanges that its board of directors have considered and recommended a final dividend for its shareholders. However, the final dividend is subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). The company has also fixed the record date to identify the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action. For the uninitiated, the company earlier announced a stock split, for which the ex-date was December 29, 2023. Additionally, the company has announced two final dividends prior to this.

Dividend Record Date

According to the information shared, frozen meat exporter HMA Agro Industries has fixed August 22 as the record date for the payment of the final dividend. A record date is important as it helps a company to determine the eligibility of shareholders for a corporate action.

"Fixed Friday, August 22, 2025 as Record Date/Cut-off Date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive the final dividend subject to shareholders’ approval at the AGM," the company said.

Dividend Amount

The company's board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.30 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2024-25.

"Considered and recommend the Final Dividend of Rs. 0.30/- Per Equity Share (30%) for the financial year 2024-25," the filing reads.

Share Price Today

Meanwhile, the counter started the trading session in the red at Rs 30.85 against the previous close of Rs 31.10 on the BSE. While it touched the intraday high of Rs 30.91, the intraday low of the stock is Rs 30.47.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 53.30 and the 52-week low is Rs 27.54. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,533.86.

The stock of the company made its debut in 2023. According to BSE Analytics, the counter has given a negative return of 49.22 per cent in two years and 39.10 per cent in one year.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)