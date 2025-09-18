Defence stock Apollo Micro Systems signs MoU for cybersecurity solutions, shares gain According to BSE Analytics, the stock has surged 2611.81 per cent in five years and 2123.37 per cent in three years. In two years and one year, it has gained around 516 per cent and 213 per cent, respectively.

Mumbai:

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems, a leading technology-driven firm in the aerospace, defence, and homeland security sectors, gained on Thursday, September 18, 2025, after the company informed exchange that it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding’s (MoU) with Sibersentinel Technologies Limited and Zoom Technologies (India) Private Limited to develop cybersecurity solutions for nation's critical institutions.

"Apollo Micro Systems Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding’s (MoU) with Sibersentinel Technologies Limited and Zoom Technologies (India) Private Limited. The purpose of this MoU is to jointly design, develop, and deploy advanced cybersecurity solutions tailored for Government Agencies, Statutory Bodies, Financial Institutions, and other critical infrastructure sectors," said the defence firm.

Share Price Today

The stock opened at Rs 340.75 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 340. It gained further to touch the high of 248 or 2.35 from the previous close. This is just 2.83 per cent away from the 52 week high of Rs 354.65. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 88.10. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 11,495.20 crore.

Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has surged 2611.81 per cent in five years and 2123.37 per cent in three years. In two years and one year, it has gained around 516 per cent and 213 per cent, respectively.

Stock Market Today

Earlier, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged today, propelled by buying in IT stocks. The positive start came after the US Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points and signalled the possibility of two additional rate reductions this year.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 447.5 points to 83,141.21 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 118.7 points to 25,448.95.