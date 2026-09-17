Shares of company that built Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway rebound after 4 days of consecutive fall, check details

Shares of PNC Infratech Ltd, involved in constructing the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway, rebounded today after four consecutive days of falls. The stock opened in the red at Rs 133 against the previous close of Rs 134.40 on the BSE. It fell further to touch the intraday low of Rs 132.30, down Rs 2.1 or 1.56 per cent. However, the stock witnessed some buying and touched the intraday high of Rs 140.60. This is a gain of 4.61 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 137.65, up Rs 3.25 or 2.42 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 3.513.31 crore.

The stock gained after four consecutive days of falls and outperformed the sector by 0.26 per cent. However, the counter traded lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. Based on 2 per cent of the five-day average traded value, the stock is liquid enough for a trade size of Rs 1.36 crore.

What was behind the fall?

The stock fell after the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) took action against PNC Infratech. According to the company, it received NHAI's letter on September 11, 2026, saying Awadh Expressway Private Limited will not be able to participate in any bid of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH)/NHAI and their executing agencies for a period of three years.

"NHAI vide its letter dated 11.9.2026 extended debarment of the concessionaire to the company, being its promoter," PNC Infratech said in the filing.

NHAI's action follows damage to a stretch of the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway, with the highway authority extending the debarment of PNC Infratech concessionaire Awadh Expressway to the parent company.

Shares fell 20% after the action

Shares of the company fell 20 per cent intraday on Tuesday after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) levied debarment on Awadh Expressway Pvt.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has tumbled 22.18 per cent in one week. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the counter has corrected 45.21 per cent as against the fall of 12.61 per cent in the benchmark index. The stock has yielded a positive return of 13.97 per cent in 10 years against the gain of 160.30 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)