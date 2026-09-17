Sensex ends range-bound session in red, Nifty holds 23,250 amid selling in banking stocks

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended a range-bound session mixed as investors remained cautious amid concerns about a broader rate-tightening cycle, driven by ongoing Middle East tensions and the risk of US tariffs. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 21.86 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at 74,314.59. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 74,677.56 and a low of 74,163.95, gyrating 513.61 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty ended with a gain of 53 points or 0.23 per cent and closed the session at 23,270.60. However, the broader market closed in the green. While the BSE MidCap Select Index gained 131.17 points or 0.72 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index fell 85.35 points or 0.95 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty gained 1.66 per cent and 1.45 per cent, respectively. However, Nifty Private Bank underperformed, dropping 0.42 per cent.

"Market sentiment remained cautious after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points and signalled that another increase could follow this year. As the decision was largely anticipated, it failed to trigger a major sell-off. However, the US 10-year Treasury yield near 5 per cent and continued foreign selling capped domestic gains. The India VIX fell to 12.25, pointing to reduced near-term anxiety despite continuing uncertainty over geopolitical developments," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Steel, BEL, Indigo, Eternal, and Maruti were the major gainers, with Tata Steel up 2.82 per cent today. On the flip side, HDFC Bank, Titan, ICICI Bank, SBIN and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards. Shares of HDFC Bank fell 1.30 per cent today.

Today, shares of 21 out of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 9 closed in the red. On the other hand, shares of 36 out of 50 Nifty 50 companies closed in the green, with gains, while the other 14 closed in the red.

Rupee trades weaker

Meanwhile, the Indian Rupee experienced a highly volatile trading session today, initially buckling under a hawkish Fed onslaught and weaker Asian currency sentiment.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)