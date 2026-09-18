Rs 160 Dividend Stock: Bajaj group company to share ex-date soon, check record date and other details

Amid stock market volatility, investors have an opportunity to earn additional income from their investments, as Maharashtra Scooters Limited (MSL), a subsidiary of Bajaj Holdings and Investment, has announced a dividend for its shareholders. The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 160 per share with a face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2027. A dividend of Rs 160 per share with a face value of Rs 10 represents 1600 per cent of the face value.

Maharashtra Scooters Dividend Record Date

The company has set September 21, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for this corporate action. The ex-date for this corporate action is also September 21, 2026.

This means that eligible shareholders on record with the company on this date will receive the interim dividend.

Maharashtra Scooters Dividend Payment Date

According to the company, it will credit the dividend amount to eligible shareholders' accounts on or before October 13, 2026.

"The aforesaid Interim Dividend will be credited on or before Tuesday, 13 October 2026, to the eligible shareholders as on the said Record Date," the company said in an exchange filing.

Maharashtra Scooters Dividend History

Earlier, Maharashtra Scooters paid a final dividend of Rs 60 per share in the last financial year, with a record date of June 30, 2026. In addition, the company paid an interim dividend of Rs 160 per share, with a record date of September 22, 2025. Thus, in the last financial year, the company had given a total dividend of Rs 220 per share.

Maharashtra Scooters share price

Maharashtra Scooters shares ended the last trading session in the green despite volatility in the stock market. The stock closed at Rs 1,3167.40, with a gain of Rs 67.30 or 0.51 per cent from the previous close of Rs 13,100.10 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 15,696.57 crore. The counter has a 52-week high of Rs 18,430.45 and a 52-week low of Rs 10,921.

The stock has delivered returns of 784.76 per cent in 10 years and 197.10 per cent in 5 years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the counter has corrected by 7.22 per cent, as against the dip of 12.76 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)