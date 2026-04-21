Citius Transnet InvIT IPO GMP today, subscription status, listing date and other details

Mumbai:

The initial public offering (IPO) of Citius TransNet Investment Trust received a decent response from investors and was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Monday. As of today, the public issue has received 2.77 times subscription. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO received bids for 16,98,34,650 units against 6,13,88,850 units on offer. The category for other investors got subscribed 4.34 times, while the institutional investors' portion received 1.45 times subscription.

Earlier on Thursday, Citius TransNet Investment Trust said it has mobilised Rs 497.25 crore from anchor investors.

The three-day subscription window of Rs 1,105-crore public issue of the InvIT will conclude on April 21, 2026. The price band has been fixed at Rs 99 to Rs 100 per unit.

Citius Transnet InvIT IPO GMP today

According to Investorgain, Citius Transnet InvIT's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 0. This means the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 100, reflecting a grey market premium of 0 per cent.

How does the company plan to use the proceeds?

Proceeds from the issue will be used for partial or full acquisition of securities of SRPL Roads Private Ltd and certain identified project special purpose vehicles, including Thrissur Expressway Ltd, Jorabat Shillong Expressway Ltd, Dhola Infra Projects Private Ltd and Dibang Infra Projects Pvt Ltd, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Axis Capital, Ambit, and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Citius TransNet InvIT IPO listing date

According to the information available, the shares of Citius TransNet InvIT are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE, with an expected listing date of April 29, 2026.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 445.82 points to 78,966.12 in early trade, and the 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 121.15 points to 24,486.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)