NSE IPO Allotment today, check status on MUFG Intime, BSE and latest grey market premium

The Rs 22,569-crore initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) received nearly 6 times subscription on the final day on Monday. The country's second-largest IPO generated nearly Rs 90,300 crore of demand against the Rs 22,568 crore issue size. Ahead of the IPO, the exchange raised Rs 6,746 crore from anchor investors, including state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Goldman Sachs and Fidelity.

NSE IPO Allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘NSE’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the NSE IPO will be displayed on the screen.

NSE allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (NSE IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your NSE IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

NSE IPO Allotment Status on MUFG Intime

Step 1: Visit the official website of the registrar — https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

Step 2: Select 'NSE' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your NSE IPO application will appear on the screen.

NSE IPO Key Highlights

Issue Highlights Key Details Issue Open September 17, 2026 Issue Close September 21, 2026 Issue Price Rs 1700 - Rs 1785 per share Market Cap. Rs 4,20,750 Cr - Rs 4,41,788 Cr Total Issue Size Rs 22,562 Cr Of which Offer For Sale Rs 22,562 Cr Face Value Rs 1 per share Market Lot 8 Equity Shares Employee Discount Rs 170 per share Issue Type Book building IPO

NSE IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, NSE's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 51. With an upper price band of Rs 1,785, the company's shares are expected to list around Rs 1,836, reflecting a grey market premium of 2.86 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)