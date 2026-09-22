Raymond shares continue to rise post company's transformation into focused aerospace, hit new 52-week high

Shares of Raymond Limited surged more than 10 per cent during Tuesday's trading session, touching a fresh lifetime high of Rs 1,195.30. The stock has been in the action ever since the company's transformation into a focused aerospace, defence, precision technology and automotive-components platform. The stock opened higher at Rs 1,092.10 on the BSE and gained further to hit the 10 per cent upper circuit of Rs 1,195.30. This is also the stock's fresh 52-week high. The stock's 52-week low is Rs 320.40, hit on March 30, 2026.

However, the stock witnessed some profit booking at higher levels. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 1,129.80, with a gain of Rs 42.15 or 3.88 per cent from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 7,536.15 crore.

The stock has outperformed the sector by 3.18 per cent. It has gained over the last two days and risen 15.6 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded returns of 502.46 per cent in 10 years and 631.32 per cent in five years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 166.22 per cent, while the benchmark index has fallen 12.46 per cent.

Post-restructuring business profile

The stock is on the investors' radar as Raymond's post-restructuring business profile offers investors a clearer view of its advanced-manufacturing operations. Following the separation of its lifestyle and real-estate businesses, the listed entity is now increasingly being evaluated through the lens of its aerospace, defence and precision-engineering capabilities.

The company's operating performance has further supported the market's increasingly positive view. During Q1 FY27, Raymond reported a 13 per cent year-on-year increase in total income to Rs 628 crore, while EBITDA rose 14 per cent to Rs 100 crore. Profit after tax increased 50 per cent to Rs 31 crore. The Aerospace & Defence segment was a key contributor to this growth.

Revenue from the business increased 40 per cent to Rs 123 crore, while segment EBITDA stood at Rs 26 crore, translating into a healthy 21.2 per cent EBITDA margin.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)