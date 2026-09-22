Healthcare stock gains amid rise in benchmark indices on easing crude oil prices, check details

Shares of Park Medi World, one of the largest private hospital chains in North India, will be on investors' radar as the company has bagged three major recognitions at a healthcare awards show hosted recently in the national capital. The stock opened in the green amid a positive start in the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty. They traded higher in early trade following a rally in global markets and easing crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 42.51 points to 74,901.50 in opening trade, while the 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 39.75 points to 23,454.05.

Later, the BSE benchmark quoted 115.62 points higher at 74,974.61, and the Nifty was up 40.50 points to 23,455.60. Amid this, the company's stock opened at Rs 288.85 against the previous close of Rs 284.65 on the BSE, a gain of Rs 4.2 or 1.47 per cent.

The stock gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 289.35 on the BSE. However, it fell amid profit booking and touched a low of Rs 281.50, down Rs 3.15 or 1.10 per cent. Last seen, the stock traded at Rs 281.55, down Rs 2.10 or 0.74 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 12,204.21 crore.

Company receives three awards

The company received three major awards at the Healthcare Pioneers of Delhi 2026 Awards. Dr Ajit Gupta, Founder and Chairman of Park Group, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr Ankit Gupta, Managing Director of the Group, received the Future Healthcare Leader of the Year honour. Also, Park Group of Hospitals was honoured in the Excellence in Advanced Medical Technology & Patient Care category.

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 305.25, touched on July 1, 2026 and a 52-week low of Rs 138.15, hit on December 18, 2025.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a return of 87.81 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, compared to a drop of 8.43 per cent in the benchmark index.

Earlier, the company announced the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Park Medicity Prayagraj Ltd, to develop and operate a 550-bed multi-super-speciality hospital in Uttar Pradesh.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)