BSE smallcap IT stock gains after receiving Rs 110.08 crore data annotation project: Details The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 26.39. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd gained nearly 5 per cent even as markets declined amid profit and continuous selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). The counter opened in green at Rs 20.50 against the previous close of Rs 20.50 on the BSE. The counter gained further amid buying and touch the intraday high of Rs 21.30, representing a gain of 4.9 per cent. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 20.87 with a gain of 2.81 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 911.83 crore.

The stock's 52-week high is Rs 72.88 and the 52-week low is Rs 14.95. The counter has gained after 3 days of consecutive fall and technically it trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 26.39. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Order from US-based Stratos Forge

In its latest exchange filing, the company stated that it has received an order for data annotation and AI training services from US-based Stratos Forge Inc. The company previously completed a pilot project worth approximately Rs 18 crore with an accuracy of 96.68 per cent. Following this, Stratos Forge has now awarded the entire project worth approximately RS 110.08 crore to Blue Cloud.

In its filing, the company stated that Blue Cloud will complete this project using its in-house technology and its Centres of Excellence with universities, enabling the generation of high-quality AI data at scale.

The company will utilise advanced technologies such as AI-assisted annotation, model-assisted pre-labelling, programmatic labelling, synthetic data generation, and rigorous quality control systems. In addition, combined with modern workflow techniques such as human-in-the-loop and micro-tasking, the project will deliver high-level data annotation in areas such as autonomous vehicles, robotics, NLP, behavioural analytics, and 3D LiDAR.

ALSO READ | Vande Bharat big update for passengers: Indian Railways adds new stops on these key routes

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)