BSE-listed stock hits upper circuit even as Sensex drops nearly 500 points, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE-listed company Spice Lounge Food Works are in action even as stock markets declined on Thursday, a day after Indian equity markets ended the session on February 4, 2026, on a volatile yet positive note. After starting the trade on a bearish note, the 30-share BSE Sensex further dropped 486.89 points or 0.58 per cent to 83,330.80. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 160.10 points or 0.62 per cent to 25,615.90. The decline comes as South Korea's Kospi traded lower by over 3 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were also trading in negative territory. Earlier, US markets ended mostly lower on Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite index tumbled 1.51 per cent and S&P 500 declined by 0.51 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.53 per cent higher.

Stock Hits upper circuit

Amid a fall in the stock market, shares of the hospitality and lifestyle company surged nearly 5 per cent to 29.77, hitting an upper circuit of 5 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,075.33. The counter has also outperformed the sector by 5.98 per cent.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 72.20, hit on November 24, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 7.69.

The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 10.22 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Relative strength index

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 31.88. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

This surge in the stock follows a recent major announcement by the company that renowned music composer Harris Jayaraj will be performing his first live concert in Hyderabad under its live entertainment platform, XORA World.

The concert will take place at Emaar MGF, Boulder Hills, Hyderabad, on April 26, 2026. It will be a large-scale music event featuring a live orchestra, singers, and spectacular visual production.

