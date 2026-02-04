Advertisement
  4. FD Rates: Banks offering up to 7.75% interest on 3-year deposits for senior citizens

It is important to note that banks offer additional basis points to senior citizens, resulting in higher interest rates for these depositors.

A 50-basis-point increase in interest rates can make a significant difference at fund maturity.
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Any investor seeking to invest their money in a fixed deposit needs to compare the interest rates offered by different banks. This becomes crucial as even a slight difference, for example, 50 basis points, in the interest rates offered by banks can make a huge difference during the time of fund maturity. 

For example, if someone invests Rs 5 lakhs over 3 years with a bank offering a higher interest rate of only 50 basis points, they can save an additional Rs 7,500. Further, when the deposit amount increases to Rs 10 lakh, it will give the investor a total savings of Rs 15,000.

Here’s a list of banks offering different interest rates on three-year fixed deposits.

RBL Bank: Offering an interest rate of 7.70 per cent on fixed deposits to senior citizens for a 3-year tenor, this bank promises regular citizens a 7.20 per cent interest.

Yes Bank: Offering a return of 7.75 per cent on three-year fixed deposits, this private sector bank offers considerably high returns. Notably, regular citizens are given an interest of 7 per cent on a three-year FB by the bank. 

IDFC First Bank: The bank offers senior citizens an interest rate of 7.50 per cent on 3-year fixed deposits. For regular citizens, the interest rates offered are 50 basis points lower than this.

Bank Name
Interest Rates (% pa) 3-years tenure
Axis Bank 6.95
Bandhan Bank 7.5
CSB Bank 6.05
City Union Bank 6.75
DBS Bank 6.9
DCB Bank 7.25
Dhanlaxmi Bank 7
Federal Bank 7.25
HDFC Bank 6.95
ICICI Bank 6.95
IDBI Bank 6.85
IDFC FIRST Bank 7.5
IndusInd Bank 7.4
J&K Bank 7.15
Karnataka Bank 6.55
Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.9
Karur Vysya Bank 6.95
RBL Bank 7.7
SBM Bank 7.6
South Indian Bank 6.7
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 7.1
YES Bank 7.75
Top News

