BSE-listed IT stock gains after MoU with Liberia, its subsidiary recently signed MSA with SpaceX

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE-listed IT stock Blue Cloud Softech Solutions gained on Monday, August 3, 2026, as the company announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of the Republic of Liberia and the UK-based Global Council for Investment and Business for Africa (GCIB Africa). As part of the agreement, the company aims to plan, develop, finance, and execute the Liberia National Digital Infrastructure Project (NDIP) under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The company said that the MoU has an initial tenure of 24 months.

Share price today

The stock opened in the green at Rs 19.89, up from the previous close of Rs 19.50, on the BSE. It later touched the intraday high of Rs 20, representing a gain of Rs 0.50, or 2.56 per cent, from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 19.82, with a gain of 1.64 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,488.84 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 38, touched on December 6, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 16.51.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a 280.50 per cent return over five years. But it has corrected 82.85 per cent in two years and 41.55 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, it has corrected 6.51 per cent.

National Digital Infrastructure Project

Under this agreement, the National Digital Infrastructure Project (NDIP) will be planned, financed, developed, and executed through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The proposed projects include a national data centre and sovereign cloud, a cybersecurity operations centre (SOC) and CERT/CSIRT, digital identity and a unified digital payment system, e-governance services, 5G telecom infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI)-based smart government initiatives, and technical training and skills development for local youth.

Signs MSA with SpaceX

Its United States subsidiary, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd – USA (BCSSL-USA), recently signed a definitive five-year Master Services Agreement (MSA) for Artificial Intelligence (AI) services with SpaceX International Ltd, Malaysia. The company has not disclosed detailed commercial terms, pricing, implementation schedules, customer-specific operational information or other confidential provisions of the agreement, citing confidentiality obligations.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)