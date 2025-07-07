Back-to-back upper circuit: This BSE-listed smallcap stock hits upper circuit for 19th straight session The latest action on the share price comes after the company announced its expansion in Europe. The company informed exchanges that it has launched its new office in Grenoble, France.

Mumbai:

Shares of Hyderabad-based Blue Cloud Softech Solutions were locked in the two per cent upper circuit for the nineteenth straight session on Monday, July 7, 2025. The counter had closed at Rs 34.77 in the last trading session and gained 2 per cent to hit the upper circuit limit of Rs 35.45 apiece on the BSE. The latest action on the share price comes after the company announced its expansion in Europe. The company informed exchanges that it has launched its new office in Grenoble, France.

Global Expansion

“This expansion enhances the company's ability to deliver localized support and advanced digital services across critical sectors including cybersecurity, national security, defence, healthcare, media, education, finance, and secure communications,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions now has operations in the UK, US, UAE, Israel, France, Tanzania, Singapore and India.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has gained 45 per cent in one month and 111 per cent in the past three months.

However, the scrip has dipped 28 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it fell 68 per cent in one year. But the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 491 per cent in the past five years.

Meanwhile, benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed almost unchanged on Monday in a highly volatile trade amid caution ahead of the July 9 US tariff deadline, weak trends in Asian markets and foreign fund outflows.

After oscillating between highs and lows, the 30-share BSE Sensex finally ended 9.61 points or 0.01 per cent up at 83,442.50. The index moved between a high of 83,516.82 and a low of 83,262.23 during the day.

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended unchanged at 25,461.30.

Volatile trends engulfed markets amid concerns surrounding the US-India trade deal, experts said.

