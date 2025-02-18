ABB India shares gain over 5 per cent as company's net profit jumps 54 per cent ABB India share price today: The counter has given a multibagger return of 156.61 per cent in three years.

Dividend Stock: Shares of electrification and automation major ABB India surged over 5 per cent on Tuesday i.e. February 18, 2025. The counter opened a gap up at Rs 5,470 and gained further to touch the intra-day high of Rs 5,511 on the BSE. This is a gain of 5.14 per cent against the previous close of Rs 5,241.20. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 5,400.

ABB India Dividend

ABB India, a constituent of BSE 200, said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 33.50 per share with face value of Rs 2 each. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 10.66 per share declared in Q2 CY2024 (April-June 2024).

ABB India Quarterly Results

The surge in the share price comes after the company posted an over 54 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit at Rs 532 crore in the December quarter.

The company had a net profit of Rs 345 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, a company statement said.

Revenues increased to Rs 3,365 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 2,757 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total orders in the quarter dipped to Rs 2,695 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,147 crore a year ago.

ABB India share price history

The stock of the company has given 17.33 per cent return in one year and 69.22 per cent in two years. It has given a multibagger return of 156.61 per cent in three years.

The market cap of the company is Rs 28,314.93 crore. the 52-week high of the stock is Rs 9,200 and the 52-week low is Rs 4,449.60.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday as uninterrupted foreign fund outflows continued to hit investors' sentiment.

After a day's breather, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 201.44 points to 75,795.42 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 82.65 points to 22,876.85.